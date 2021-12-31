How to watch Blues vs. Wild in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the hottest NHL events of the season is about to go down in the freezing cold in Minnesota.

The 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild is set to take place on New Year’s Day. The two were supposed to meet last season, but with COVID-19 causing a delay in the season, the event was canceled.

It’s the first time the Wild will be playing in the signature outdoor event, as they will be hosting the game at Target Field, home of MLB’s Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis.

The Blues previously played outdoors in 2017 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The two sides squared off at Busch Stadium, home of MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals, with the Blues winning 4-1.

Here is everything you need to know about this season’s Winter Classic.

When is the 2022 NHL Winter Classic?

As always, the Winter Classic will take place on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. This year’s game will be taking place at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 NHL Winter Classic?

This season’s Winter Classic will take place at Target Field.

It’s the seventh time the Winter Classic has taken place at a baseball stadium out of the 13 times the event has been held. The last time a ballpark hosted the event was in 2018 at Citi Field in New York.

Despite Minnesota’s moniker of the “State of Hockey,” it’s the first time the New Year’s Day game has taken place in the state.

How can I watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic?

For the first time since the Winter Classic was created, the event will not be broadcast on NBC.

This year’s game will be broadcast on TNT. It was part of the new seven-year media rights agreement made between the NHL and Turner Sports this past summer. TNT will have the Winter Classic for each of those seven years.

How can I stream the 2022 NHL Winter Classic?

You can stream the Winter Classic online on TNTDrama.com or on the TNT app. You can also stream the event on fuboTV (free trial).

What’s the weather supposed to be in Minnesota for the game?

Newsflash -- Minnesota is cold. Really, really cold. So cold that the NHL had to make an announcement that despite the projected frigid temperatures, the game will go on.

The forecast for the weather at Target Field on Saturday calls for a high of minus-3 and a low of minus-15. It’s in line to be the coldest Winter Classic game of all time, with the previous record being the first WInter Classic in 2008 in Buffalo, when it was 0 at the time of puck drop.

What jerseys will be worn at the 2022 NHL Winter Classic?

One of the best parts of the Winter Classic is the jerseys donned by each participating team.

The Blues turned back the clock to the 1960s for their apparel. Their jerseys are a modern twist of the inaugural jersey worn by St. Louis in 1967.

It features a lighter blue than their typical color scheme. It’s a clean look that varies from their previous light blue uniforms for the 2017 Winter Classic.

On the other hand, the Wild went, well, wild. Minnesota’s forest green jerseys offer a number of odes to the state, with the logo on the front being the physical state itself.

All of the best from the #StateOfHockey



Also included is the homage to St. Paul and Minneapolis, the two twin cities in Minnesota that the baseball team is named after. They’re also throwing it back with the gold gloves. It’s certainly a much different look than the typical Wild uniforms.