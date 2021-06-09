How to Watch Bruins-Islanders Game 6 on NBC10 Boston

The Bruins are down 3-2 and facing elimination in their Round 2 playoff series against the Islanders on Wednesday night.

Boston takes on New York at 7:30 p.m. in a critical Game 6 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at 7:30 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live. Bruins Pre-Game Live starts at 7 p.m., and we'll also have post-game analysis as soon as the game is over.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience. The pre-game and post-game specials will be livestreamed at the top of this story.