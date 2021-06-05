How to Watch Bruins-Islanders on NBC10 Boston

The Bruins are looking for a win at the second round playoff game against the Islanders this evening.

Boston takes on New York on Saturday at 7:15p.m. at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Here's what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at noon. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.