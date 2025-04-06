How to watch Florida vs. Houston in men's March Madness title game

Then there were two.

The men's March Madness tournament has boiled down to two teams: No. 1 Florida and No. 1 Houston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Florida punched its ticket to the national championship first on Saturday. The Gators trailed at halftime, but rallied in the second to outlast fellow top-seeded Auburn 79-73. Star guard Walter Clayton Jr. recorded 20 of his 34 points in the second half to go with an efficient 11 of 18 clip from the field.

Houston then followed suit. The Cougars won after a last-minute comeback against the Blue Devils, defeating the favored No. 1-seed 70-67.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Cougars are led by senior guard L.J Cryer, who has an old-school small college guard profile that blends quickness with robust shooting. Emanuel Sharp, Miles Uzan and J'Wan Roberts are the additional double-digit scorers in Kelvin Sampson's disposal.

Clayton Jr. averages 18.1 points per game to lead the Gators with multi-level shooting abilities. Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Alex Condon also average double figures, with Thomas Haugh and Denzel Aberdeen being extra important contributors.

So, will Clayton Jr. and Co. steer the Gators to their third men's basketball title? Or will Cryer and Co. put their name in Houston's history books by bringing in its first?

Here's everything to know to watch the men's March Madness national championship:

BA player and Duke alum Seth Curry shares the key ingredients for a tournament run, plus what him and his wife Callie are cooking up at home while watching the madness unfold.

When is the Florida vs. Houston final?

Florida and Houston will meet on Monday, April 7.

What time is the Florida vs. Houston final?

Tipoff time from San Antonio is set for 8:50 p.m. ET, 5:50 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the Florida vs. Houston final on TV

The Florida and Houston final will be broadcast on CBS.

Where to stream the Florida vs. Houston final online

The Florida and Houston final will be available to stream on CBS.com or the CBS mobile app.

How many national titles has the Florida men's basketball team won?

The Gators have won two national titles, coming in 2006 and 2007. The 2025 matchup is their first appearance since winning it in 2007.

How many national titles has the Houston men's basketball team won?

The Cougars have never won the national title, but have appeared in the game twice. Those appearances came in 1983 and 1984.

Twin brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer, five-star recruits and sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, committed to Duke.