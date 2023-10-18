wnba

How to watch Game 4 of 2023 WNBA Finals: Liberty vs. Aces TV channel, streaming info, more

Can the Aces win Game 4 without Chelsea Gray? Here's how to watch the WNBA Finals Wednesday night

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are headed to Game 4 in the WNBA Finals.

Despite the Liberty securing Game 3 on Sunday, the main storyline was Aces guard Chelsea Gray after she sustained a left foot injury that will keep her out of Game 4.

Fans around the country will tune in to see if the Aces, who lead the series 2-1, will be able to capture back-to-back titles or if New York will continue to fend off elimination and force a decisive Game 5.

As the story unfolds, here's how to tune in to Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between Aces and Liberty:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When do Aces vs. Liberty play next?

Game 4 between Aces and Liberty is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where do Aces vs. Liberty play next?

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics 1 hour ago

How Joe Mazzulla's ‘hard as s—‘ practices are benefiting Celtics

Boston Celtics 11 hours ago

Porzingis shines in preseason win: ‘It's so easy to play with these guys'

The fourth game of the series will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

What channel is Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals Game 4 on?

The game will air on ESPN.

How to stream Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals

The steam of the game can be accessed on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

Will Chelsea Gray play in the rest of the series?

Chelsea Gray is ruled out of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

If the series comes down to a decisive Game 5, her status is unclear.

Do the Aces have any WNBA titles?

The Aces won their first ever WNBA championship in 2022, defeating the Connecticut Sun in a 3-1 series.

Does Liberty have any WNBA titles?

The Liberty have yet to win a WNBA championship. In fact, they are the only original WNBA franchise that has yet to win it all.

This article tagged under:

wnba
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us