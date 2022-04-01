Here‘s How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 31

The English Premier League action resumes this weekend with Matchweek 31 after a brief international break.

There will be plenty of matches – 11 in all – to help fans get back into the swing of things, starting with Liverpool, who will take on Watford at home in an early kick-off match. A win or a draw would push Liverpool atop the table, right above current leaders Manchester City.

With seven matches on Saturday, you can expect intensity and plenty of goals. Here’s all you need to know about Matchweek 31:

When is Premier League Matchweek 31?

Matchweek 31 will kick off Saturday, April 2 and conclude on Wednesday, April 6.

Which team is at the top of the Premier League Table?

Manchester City sits atop the table with a one-point lead over Liverpool.

The Reds will look to sneak into the top spot as they face Watford, who are in the relegation zone, at Anfield Stadium. Man City will also be in action later on Saturday as they face Burnley at Turf Moor.

Chelsea and Arsenal sit in the top four of the table in Champions League spots; Tottenham holds the automatic Europa bid but Manchester United, West Ham and Wolverhampton are close behind.

What is the relegation zone?

The Relegation Zone in the Premier League is made up of the three lowest placed teams at the end of the season. Those three teams are moved down to the division below and will start the following season competing in the “Championship” division of English soccer.

The current relegation zone includes: Watford, Burnley and Norwich City.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

All the Matchweek 31 action will take place on USA Network, NBC and Peacock. The full schedule for each day is below:

Sunday, April 3 9:00 a.m.: West Ham vs. Everton – USA Network 11:30 a.m.: Spurs vs. Newcastle – USA Network



Monday, April 4 3:00 p.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – USA Network

