How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 35

Another Premier League Matchweek is on the horizon and adrenaline is as high as ever.

Matchweek 34 resulted in Manchester City remaining in the lead with 80 points, only one point above Liverpool, who currently hold second. Chelsea are well behind in third with 65 points, while Arsenal (60 points) and Tottenham (58) are battling for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

First-place Manchester City will face 16th-place Leeds, while Liverpool will compete against ninth-place Newcastle on Saturday. Aston Villa will take on Norwich, Southampton will take on Crystal Palace, and Watford will face off with Burnley on Saturday as well.

As we shift into Sunday, Everton will face Chelsea, Tottenham will face Leicester City, and West Ham will take on Arsenal. And finally on Monday, Manchester United will compete against Brentford.

It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend, so here’s everything you need to know prior to Matchweek 35:

When is Premier League Matchweek 35?

Premier League Matchweek 35 will start on Saturday, April 30 and conclude on Monday, May 2.

Which team is at the top of the Premier League Table?

Reigning champion Manchester City are still in the top spot of the table with 80 points, one point above Liverpool.

What is the relegation zone?

The relegation zone in the Premier League is made up of the three lowest-placed teams at the end of the season. Those three teams are moved down to the division below and will start the following season competing in the Championship division of English soccer.

The current relegation zone includes: Everton, Watford and Norwich City. With a game in hand, Everton trail Burnley by two points for 17th place.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

The Matchweek 35 action airs across NBC, CNBC and the USA Network. You can also stream the action on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com. The full schedule for each day is below: