How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 37

It’s hard to believe, but there’s only two more weeks left in the EPL campaign.

Matchweek 37 is the second-to-last week of the season, so teams have minimal chances to make respective final pushes wherever they are on the table.

Manchester City and Liverpool are continuing their battle for the title. City, holding a three-point cushion in first place, will play West Ham in London Stadium on Sunday while the Reds will travel to St. Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton on Tuesday.

A few spots below them is the battle for fourth place. Arsenal has a one-point lead over Tottenham for a top-four spot. Whoever finishes fourth clinches a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spurs will kick off the matchweek against relegation-threatened Burnley while the Gunners will take on Newcastle on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With plenty still on the line, here’s everything you need to know ahead of Matchweek 37:

When is Premier League Matchweek 37?

Premier League Matchweek 37 officially kicks off on Sunday, May 15 with Tottenham vs. Burnley at 7 a.m. ET. It concludes with Southampton vs. Liverpool on Tuesday, May 17 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Which team is at the top of the Premier League table?

Manchester City is still leading the table with 89 points. Liverpool, the only other challenger, is second with 86 points.

What is the relegation zone?

The relegation zone in the EPL comprises the three teams with the lowest accumulated points throughout the regular season. Once the season concludes, the three teams in 18th, 19th and 20th place are relegated to the EFL Championship, the second-biggest division in English soccer.

Norwich City (21 points) and Watford (24 points) have already been confirmed for relegation. Leeds United (34 points) is in 18th place while Burnley (34 points, one game in hand over Leeds) and Everton (36 points, one game in hand over Leeds) have a narrow cushion.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

The Matchweek 37 action airs across NBC, CNBC and the USA Network. The games can also be streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. The full schedule for the matchweek is below: