How to watch Team USA vs. Colombia in World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Team USA controls its destiny at the World Baseball Classic, but it has little room for error entering the final game of pool play.

Following a disappointing showing against Mexico on Sunday, the Americans bounced back on Monday with a 12-1 victory over Canada. The win put the team on the doorstep of the quarterfinals, but it still has to get past one more opponent to punch its ticket to the next round.

Colombia is Team USA’s last remaining Pool C opponent. The South American club already has a win over Mexico under its belt, so Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Co. will need to bring their A-game to Arizona on Wednesday.

Here is everything to know for Team USA’s Pool C finale against Colombia:

What time does the Team USA vs. Colombia World Baseball Classic game start?

First pitch is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix.

What TV channel is the Team USA vs. Colombia World Baseball Classic game on?

The U.S.-Colombia contest will air on FS1.

How to stream the Team USA vs. Colombia World Baseball Classic game

You can also stream the action on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

What are the Pool C World Baseball Classic standings?

Team USA tied with Canada and Mexico atop the Pool C standings with a 2-1 record.

Following the four-game round-robin, the top two teams from Pool C will advance to the quarterfinals. Canada and Mexico play one another on Wednesday, so the winner of that game will clinch one of the Pool C quarterfinal spots, while the loser will be eliminated if Team USA beats Colombia.

Who are the starting pitchers for Team USA vs. Colombia?

Merrill Kelly will return to the mound at Chase Field for Team USA on Wednesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks righty went 13-8 with a 3.37 ERA during the 2022 MLB season.

On the other side, Luis De Avila is in line to start for Colombia. The 21-year-old righty is in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system.

What is Team USA’s projected starting lineup vs. Colombia?

Team USA faced lefty starters in two of its first three games, leading to some changes from manager Mark DeRosa. The skipper faced criticism after the team’s loss to Mexico, a game in which Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber were omitted from the starting lineup. Turner and Realmuto were back in the mix for the beatdown against Canada on Monday.

While no lineup for Wednesday’s pool play finale has been announced, the lineup from Monday could provide a glimpse of what Team USA has in store against Colombia:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Mike Trout, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Kyle Tucker, LF

6. Tim Anderson, 2B

7. J.T. Realmuto, C

8. Trea Turner, SS

9. Eric Mullins CF

Bench: C Will Smith, C Kyle Higashioka, 1B Pete Alonso, 2B Jeff McNeil, 3B Bobby Witt Jr., OF Kyle Schwarber