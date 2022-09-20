How to watch USMNT vs. Japan: Start time, preview, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just two games remain for the U.S. men’s national team before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Both of the games will be international friendlies as a way to prepare for Qatar. The USMNT will take on fellow World Cup nations Japan and Saudi Arabia in its two contests.

First up is Japan on Friday, who will be competing in Group E alongside Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

Here’s everything you need to know about USMNT vs. Japan:

When is USMNT’s friendly vs. Japan?

The USMNT will take on Japan on Friday, Sept. 23.

What time is USMNT’s friendly vs. Japan?

Kickoff time is slated for 8:30 a.m. ET in Düsseldorf, Germany.

How to watch USMNT’s friendly vs. Japan

You can catch the game on TV via ESPN2 or live stream it on ESPN+. Spanish broadcasts will be available via UniMás and TUDN.

Who are the players to watch for USMNT’s friendly vs. Japan?

What head coach Gregg Berhalter does with his lineups against Japan and Saudi Arabia might hint at what he’s planning for Qatar. With multiple positional battles still occurring, primarily at goalkeeper and striker, keep an eye on these players vs. Japan depending on who starts:

Matt Turner vs. Sean Johnson

With Zack Steffen not having the greatest start to the season, the starting battle for the No. 1 position might fall between Arsenal’s Turner and NYCFC’s Johnson. Johnson has more games under his belt this season since Turner is now a backup at Arsenal, but how the two perform will be crucial.

Jesús Ferreira vs. Josh Sargent vs. Ricardo Pepi

Berhalter chose three strikers with different profiles for these two games, with Jordan Pefok’s exclusion a focal point. Ferriera has 18 goals in 30 league games for FC Dallas, Sargent has six in nine for Norwich City and Pepi has one assist in one game for FC Groningen on loan.

Sergiño Dest

Dest moved to Serie A’s AC Milan this summer on loan from FC Barcelona and has made two appearances for the defending Italian league winners in the UEFA Champions League. He is the nation’s best fullback when healthy, but staying fit has been his primary issue.

Let’s see how he does now that he’s back in the fold with Reggie Cannon, Joe Scally and DeAndre Yedlin also in the mix for the right-back spot. If not there, Dest can also play as a makeshift left-back with current first-choice Antonee Robinson out due to injury.

What are the odds for USMNT’s friendly vs. Japan?

Friday’s friendly is viewed as a relatively even matchup, according to our partner, PointsBet:

USMNT win: +175

Japan win: +150

Draw: +220

