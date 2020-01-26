Important Moments in Kobe Bryant’s Remarkable Career

Kobe Bryant created a wealth of memories, overcome a host of setbacks and reached a multitude of milestones during his 20-year NBA career. Here are key moments in the career of the five-time champion and 18-time All-Star.

___

July 1, 1996

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Jerry West boldly trades his starting center, Vlade Divac, to the Charlotte Hornets for Bryant, a 17-year-old prodigy from the Philadelphia suburbs by way of Italy. Nearly two decades later, Bryant became the top scorer in the history of the 16-time NBA champion franchise, which happened to be his favorite team growing up.

___

May 12, 1997

As a rookie, Bryant badly misses four shots in the final moments of a playoff loss to the Utah Jazz, ending the Lakers’ season. When the team returned to Los Angeles that night, Bryant went to a suburban gym and worked on his shot until dawn. He later said the Airball Game was a turning point in his ability to handle negativity and self-doubt with hard work.

___

June 19, 2000

Bryant has 26 points and 10 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, teaming with Shaquille O’Neal and coach Phil Jackson to lead the Lakers to their first championship together. They won it all in each of the next two seasons as well, establishing the first dynasty of the 21st century.

___

June 2, 2002

Bryant scores 30 points in the Lakers’ 112-106 overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, ending one of the greatest playoff series in NBA history. The Lakers swept New Jersey to win their third straight title in the anticlimactic NBA Finals.

___

July 18, 2003

Bryant is charged with sexual assault by the Eagle County District Attorney’s office in Colorado. Bryant said the sex with a 19-year-old hotel employee was consensual, but his public image and most of his endorsement deals were shattered by his arrest. During the Lakers’ run to the 2004 NBA Finals, Bryant occasionally flew daily between his pretrial hearings and the Lakers’ postseason games. The charges were dismissed in September 2004 after his accuser decided she was unwilling to testify.

___

January 22, 2006

An ordinary Sunday home game in a mediocre Lakers season turns into magic when Bryant goes off for 81 points, the second-highest total in NBA history. He mostly did it on jumpers in a close game, hitting seven 3-pointers while going 28 for 46 from the field and 18 for 20 from the line. Sure, he only had two assists. Not a soul at Staples Center cared.

___

February 1, 2008

Los Angeles acquires Pau Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies in a heist of a trade that swiftly ended a frustrating four-year stretch for Bryant, who repeatedly flirted with leaving the Lakers — even nearly for the neighboring Clippers. Instead, with the star Spanish 7-footer at his side, Bryant led the Lakers to the next three NBA Finals and won two more championships.

___

August 24, 2008

Bryant scores 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and wins his first Olympic gold medal as the United States defeats Spain 118-107 in Beijing. After missing the previous two Olympics, Bryant proved to be an excellent international player, and he added another gold medal to his collection four years later in London.

___

Feb. 1, 2010

Bryant scores 44 points against the Memphis Grizzlies and passes West to become the leading scorer in Lakers history. The franchise has a glossy history of talent from George Mikan and Elgin Baylor to Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal, but nobody played more seasons or scored more points in purple and gold than Bryant.

___

June 17, 2010

Bryant scores 23 points on 6-for-24 shooting as the Lakers rally to beat the Boston Celtics 83-79 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, securing the 31-year-old’s fifth championship ring. He still calls it the sweetest title of his career for multiple reasons, including the Lakers-Celtics rivalry and the difficulties faced in repeating after their 2009 championship. He celebrates by jumping on the scorers’ table at Staples Center in a now-iconic pose.

___

April 12, 2013

The Lakers’ season began with enormous expectations after the acquisition of Dwight Howard and Steve Nash, but quickly descended into farce. Bryant was carrying the Lakers toward the playoffs while playing more than 40 minutes per game before he tore his Achilles tendon in this game against Golden State. Incredibly, Bryant still shot his ensuing free throws in front of fans who didn’t realize what had happened. Once seemingly impervious to physical woes, Bryant was never the same. Three straight seasons ended early due to injury.

This story was published by the Associated Press shortly before Bryant's retirement in 2016.