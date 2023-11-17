race cars

Inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix happens in true Las Vegas style

A parade of stars, an impressive spectacle of drones, the presentation of the drivers and their teams put an unforgettable stamp on the musical act before the Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Grace Oria, Telemundo Las Vegas

The Las Vegas lights shone brighter than ever Wednesday night during Formula 1's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A parade of stars, an impressive spectacle of drones, much like the presentation of the drivers and their teams, put an unforgettable stamp on the musical act before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will run Saturday night on the Las Vegas strip.

In true Vegas style, the attendees of the lavish concert enjoyed performances by Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, John Legend, Journey, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Will.i.am.

"The spectacular opening ceremony kicked off with an immersive experience that celebrates the arrival of Formula 1 to Las Vegas, followed by each musical act and culminated in presentations by the drivers and their teams," stated a press release by the Prix surrounding the ceremony produced by Brian Burke and the famous lighting and set designer Tom Sutherland.

