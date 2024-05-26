Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500 delayed by thunderstorms, officials say

The race was originally set to begin at 12:45 p.m. Eastern, but will be delayed due to weather

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms will delay the start of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, officials said.

According to raceway officials, the decision was made to pause pre-race ceremonies and to evacuate fans from grandstands at the infield Snake Pit prior to the start of the race Sunday, with lightning detected in the area.

The race, originally set to start at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, will also be delayed, according to track officials. No information was available on when it would be allowed to proceed.

Showers and thunderstorms could threaten the race during the afternoon hours, with a special weather statement currently in effect for the Indianapolis area. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible with the storms, with the statement in effect until 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

Racegoers were encouraged to take shelter in their vehicles as the storms approached, with others taking shelter within the grandstands at the track.

