INTERACTIVE: Tom Brady's Incredible Total Passing Yardage

This week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated games of his career, where he'll face his former team, the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

It's his first return to Foxboro, Massachusetts, where he built his legacy, since he left in 2020. It's also the first time he'll be playing against coach Bill Belichick, with whom he won his first six Super Bowl championships.

Brady, now a seven-time champion, is also on the verge of another historic milestone: He has thrown 80,358 passing yards, just 68 yards away from setting a new NFL record by surpassing the now-retired Drew Brees at 80,291.

Brady's been called the best deep passer in the league, and with a career average of 264.1 passing yards per game, it's almost inevitable he'll cinch the title at Gillette Field on Sunday.

So let's put those yards into perspective:

Tom Brady's Incredible Total Passing Yardage in One Map

Brady's Total Passing Yardage Is the Same Distance as...

Though he's 44 years old, Brady's average passing yards per game has actually jumped -- to 301.1 -- since moving to Tampa and joining the Buccaneers in 2020. Part of that boost over 300 yards is thanks to his 432-yard performance in last Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Rams (the fifth-highest passing game in franchise history).