Internet Reacts to Joel Embiid's Insane Game-Winner

Joel Embiid is so limitlessly incredible, he has the ability to break the internet on and off the court.

On Wednesday night Embiid, the best player in the NBA, drained an outrageous overtime three-pointer to put the Raptors to sleep in Game 3. It was an impeccable shot in a gigantic moment.

In case you somehow missed it, here's one more look:

JOEL EMBIID FOR THE FREAKIN WINNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/V35NnRWD0V — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2022

Absolutely bananas. What a basketball player.

And as folks all over the Delaware Valley lost their collective minds in bars and living rooms, throwing things and probably saying some swear words, Twitter was also just complete chaos:

This. Is. The. Best. Reaction. Ever. @Jacko2544 and Jim are various stages of all of us. pic.twitter.com/TCUpDpLfZw — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) April 21, 2022

I DONT WANNA HEAR FROM CANADA EVER AGAIN — Mike (@mhc_76) April 21, 2022

Bow to your MVP. — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) April 21, 2022

JOEL HANS EMBIID IS THE MVP OF THE ENTIRE WORLD — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) April 21, 2022

HELL YEA x 1,000,000 — Brooklyn Vaughan (@vaughanbrooklyn) April 21, 2022

He's just the best. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) April 21, 2022

Woke both the kids up, small price to pay for salvation — Playoff Zo (@Tweets_By_Zo) April 21, 2022

Are we supposed to be normal human beings tomorrow? — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) April 21, 2022

Hurt my jaw screaming. — WIBR (@wheresbenrivera) April 21, 2022

Those are all so good, just perfect encapsulations of Wednesday's ludicrous game.

The Sixers had no right to be in this game after truly brutal performances, much less win the game in such triumphant fashion.

And yet!

They have the league's best player, and when you have the league's best player you can win games you should never win.

And you can send a fanbase into the stratosphere.

What a night.