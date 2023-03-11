World Baseball Classic

Team Italy Has Espresso Machine in Dugout at World Baseball Classic

Team Italy manager Mike Piazza said he would also have a barista in the dugout if he could

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team Italy has espresso machine in dugout at WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be no yawning in Team Italy's dugout at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

A Nespresso machine was spotted in the Italians' dugout during Friday's WBC game against Chinese Taipei.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The coffee might have played a part in fueling Team Italy to a 7-5 lead through five innings at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. But Italy collapsed late as Chinese Taipei scored six unanswered runs for an 11-7 victory.

When asked why his team's dugout features a Nespresso machine, manager Mike Piazza told reporters "coffee is like water in Italy." The Baseball Hall of Famer added that he would also have a barista in there if he could.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

New England Patriots 7 hours ago

Patriots Face Impossible Task of Replacing Irreplaceable Devin McCourty

After dropping to 1-1 in pool play, we'll see if the espresso can give Piazza's club the extra boost to get back into the win column against Panama.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

World Baseball Classicbaseball
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us