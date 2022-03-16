Jaguars' Spending Spree Continues With Reported Darious Williams Agreement

After spending north of $100 million on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still handing out big checks.

Cornerback Darious Williams reportedly will head to Jacksonville, agreeing to a three-year deal with the club on Wednesday. The contract is worth $30 million with $18 million guaranteed, but could reach as much as $39 million if he reaches incentives. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the agreement.

The 28-year-old Williams was undrafted out of UAB in 2018. He was born and raised in Jacksonville, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he took less money to return to his hometown.

Williams was signed by the Baltimore Ravens for a few months in 2018 before the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers.

After joining the Rams, he became an instant impact player. He had two interceptions in 2019 before becoming a regular starter in 2020, when he picked off four passes. Last season, Williams had a career-high 71 combined tackles as the Rams won the Super Bowl.

In addition to Williams, the Jaguars have added six other free agents from other teams since the legal tampering period opened on Monday -- wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, offensive guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and linebacker Foye Oluokun.