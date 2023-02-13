Super Bowl LVII Eagles grades by position after loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles had a 10-point lead at halftime and still lost to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

It was a crushing loss.

For one last time this season, let’s take a look at the position grades:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 27/38, 304 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 15 rushes, 70 yards, 3 TD, 1 fumble lost

Hurts played a magnificent game. Unfortunately, the one mistake he made was that second quarter fumble that Nick Bolton scooped up and returned for a touchdown. That play is what prevented him from an A+. Aside from that play, Hurts was incredible through the air and on the ground. Nick Sirianni said it was Hurts’ best game over the last two years and that’s hard to argue. He proved the stage wasn’t too big for him.

Grade: A

Running back

Kenny Gainwell: 7 rushed, 21 yards, 4 catches, 20 yards

Miles Sanders had to leave the game for a bit and was seen in the locker room getting his hand wrapped. But none of the running backs really got much going in this game. Gainwell’s 3.0 yards per carry led the position room and they weren’t able to do a ton of damage through the air either.

Grade: C-

Receiver

A.J. Brown: 6 catches on 8 targets, 96 yards, 1 TD

Brown had that monster 45-yard touchdown and DeVonta Smith had a 45-yard catch of his own. The two longest catches by Eagles receivers ever in a Super Bowl. But that one Quez Watkins drop in the third quarter was tough. That was a huge moment for Watkins and he couldn’t haul it in.

Grade: A-

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 6 catches on 7 targets, 60 yards

Not only didn’t Goedert put up big numbers, but a couple of those catches came on huge third down situations and he had to just make a play. It was an impressive game for Goedert on the biggest stage.

Grade: A

Offensive line

On one hand, the O-line obviously protected well enough for Hurts to throw for over 300 yards and for the Eagles to score 35 points. But they weren’t dominant up front like we’re used to seeing. The run game never really got going in the Super Bowl and that’s disappointing, especially after we saw the Eagles run all over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Grade: B

Defensive line

Javon Hargrave: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

The Eagles’ vaunted pass rush failed to get a sack against Patrick Mahomes. Sure, Mahomes was getting the ball out quickly at times but the Eagles never really made him work for it. We have been so used to watching the line kick butt every week and it was shocking to see that stop in the biggest game of the season. And the Chiefs had success on the ground too.

Grade: D

Linebackers

T.J. Edwards: 6 tackles, 1 PBU

While Edwards had a couple big plays — the PBU and the second-quarter take down of Mahomes — the linebackers in general had a rough day. The Chiefs offense is really good but they were struggling in coverage and in the run game.

Grade: D

Secondary

Avonte Maddox: 7 tackles

There were a few times when the defense looked lost thanks to the Chiefs’ motion. There were way too many big plays that Kansas City made look very easy. Mahomes finished with a passer rating of 131.8.

Grade: D

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 2/2 on FGs, 3/3 on PATs

Elliott continues to be perfect in the playoffs; he’s automatic. Also, nice 27-yard punt return from Britain Covey. But the 38-yard punt from Arryn Siposs that turned into a 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney was an awful play that led to a quick touchdown and extended the Chiefs’ lead.

Grade: C-

Coaching

Eagles final record: 16-4

Offensively, the Eagles did some good things. You have to if you’re going to score 35 points. But Jonathan Gannon was thoroughly out-coached by Andy Reid in this game. Didn’t love Nick Sirianni’s decision to punt on the play that resulted in the long punt return. And the Eagles had six penalties, which isn’t a crazy amount, but there were some that were brutal.

Grade: D+