Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Leads Stadium in Eagles Fight Song After Beating 49ers

The celebration is on in Philadelphia after the Eagles booked a trip to Super Bowl 57

By Adam Hermann

NBC Universal, Inc.

WATCH: Hurts leads the Linc in Eagles fight song after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles did it. They're headed back to the Super Bowl, five years after the franchise's first Super Bowl win.

The Birds stomped the 49ers on Sunday evening, rolling to a relatively easy 31-7 win, and afterward the vibes were sky-high across the city.

And one notable face who finally, jubilantly joined the fracas after a year of serious-faced, determined talk? QB1 Jalen Hurts.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hurts was on national TV after piloting the Eagles to an NFC title, so of course he used that moment to sing the Eagles' fight song on stage:

What an absolute legend. 

Sports

Boston Celtics 8 hours ago

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Finds Redemption Amid Tension-Filled Finish Vs. Lakers

Boston Celtics 11 hours ago

Jayson Tatum Shares Humorous Reaction to LeBron James No-Call in Celtics-Lakers

Hurts was given multiple chances by Terry Bradshaw to make the moment about himself, but he repeatedly turned the conversation back to the team, the city, and the fans.

He's a one-of-a-kind guy.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesNFLjalen hurts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us