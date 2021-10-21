Jaylen Brown Broke This Celtics Record in Epic Season Opener Vs. Knicks

Brown broke this Celtics record in epic season opener vs. Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jaylen Brown broke a Boston Celtics record in Wednesday night's NBA season opener against the New York Knicks, one that was previously held by two of the team's greatest players.

Brown scored a career-high 46 points on 16-of-30 shooting, including an impressive 8-of-14 mark from 3-point range.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, this historic outing wasn't enough as Boston lost 138-134 in double overtime.

Brown's 46 points are the most ever by a Celtic in the first game of a season, surpassing the 35-point performances by Hall of Famers Paul Pierce in 2004-05 and Bob Cousy in 1956-57.

Jaylen Brown couldn't be stopped as he set a franchise record for points in a season-opening game for the Celtics 🤯🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/N5RDAG2f2l — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 21, 2021

Brown showed his entire repertoire against the Knicks. He was attacking the basket and scoring at the rim, even getting a few and-1's. He also displayed the mid-range game that really took off for him last year, including a couple turnaround-fadeaways. His 3-point shooting, as noted above, was excellent as well.

Here's a look at all 46 points Brown scored:

Brown and the Celtics will be back in action Friday night to host the Toronto Raptors in their home opener at TD Garden. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Boston.