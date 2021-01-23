Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum to Miss Fifth-Straight Game for Celtics Sunday

By Justin Leger

Celtics Injury Report: Tatum to miss fifth-straight game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for the fifth-straight game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Tatum was officially ruled out Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month. Payton Pritchard also will be out after suffering a right MCL sprain in Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Romeo Langford's absence (right wrist surgery rehab) will continue, and Aaron Nesmith is doubtful with low back spasms.

The Celtics have struggled without Tatum, going 1-3 in their last four games without their star forward.

Sunday's Celtics-Cavaliers matchup is set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.

