Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott won't go on IR

Jerry Jones is known for making controversial comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan.

Tuesday’s interview was no different as the Dallas Cowboys owner shocked football fans everywhere by saying injured QB Dak Prescott would not be put on the IR after suffering a thumb injury on his throwing hand in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers.

Jerry Jones says they won't place Dak Prescott on IR to give him a chance of playing in the next four games.



Initial reports were Prescott was set to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing thumb surgery Monday but Jones’ announcement would indicate the quarterback has a chance of playing in one of the next four Cowboy games.

Dallas hosts the defending-AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 before a pair of NFC East battles at the New York Giants and then at home against Washington Commanders.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to start those three games.

In Week 5, the Cowboys travel to the defending-Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams before heading to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on the road.

Based on Jones’ update, Cowboys' fans could expect Prescott to make it back for either the Rams or Eagles game — or possibly even earlier, despite what initial reports said.

One thing is clear, and that’s that Dallas remains unequivocally committed to Prescott in 2022. Initial rumors pegged the team to trade for San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo — a move that Jones quickly nixed Monday.