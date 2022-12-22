Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars

Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zach Wilson has already been benched for Mike White this season.

Now, he's been benched for Chris Streveler as well.

The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Wilson had yet another rough showing in what was his second start since losing the job to White, who's currently injured, in Week 12. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards and one interception, drawing loud boos from the home crowd at MetLife Stadium on multiple occasions.

The BOOS from #Jets fans won’t stop as Zach Wilson walks off the field pic.twitter.com/H50Q5EMx7H — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 23, 2022

Streveler took over for Wilson with the Jets trailing 16-3 in the third quarter, and the change in quarterback sparked New York's offense.

On his first drive, Streveler engineered a 16-play, 73-yard drive while completing 3 of 5 passes for 41 yards and rushing six times for 37 yards.

Chris Streveler comes in and throws for a first down #TakeFlight#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/4zjxgWqxdp — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

Diving catch by Garrett Wilson for a first down 👀#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/L9f5fnMNSu — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

The possession didn't result in points, though, as New York failed to convert a fourth-and-2 from Jacksonville's 13-yard line.

Streveler remained in the game for New York's final two possessions, which ended in a Garrett Wilson fumble and a turnover on downs at Jacksonville's 34. The QB finished 10 of 15 through the air for 90 yards along with a team-high 54 rushing yards on nine carries.

Streveler, 27, had recorded just 25 NFL pass attempts prior to entering the game. After going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2018, Streveler played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. He's spent time with the Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins organizations since 2020. His previous seven NFL appearances all came with the Cardinals.

Streveler has been on New York's practice squad since the start of this season. He was elevated to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game.

The loss dropped the Jets to 7-8 and 10th place in the AFC. New York now has just an 8% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.