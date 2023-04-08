Aaron Rodgers

Jets GM Joe Douglas Emphatically Says Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Gonna Be Here'

Rodgers is currently still a member of the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets continue to circle each other.

In an event hosted by WFAN Sports Radio on Friday night, Boomer Esiason asked general manager Joe Douglas when Rodgers would finally be a Jet. Before a bunch of raucous Gang Green supporters, Douglas expressed confidently that a deal would get done.

"He's gonna be here," Douglas said as the crowd erupted.

Even though it's been nearly a month since the four-time MVP made his intentions to join the Jets clear, a deal still hasn't happened. Both sides obviously want to get the most out of the trade, but Rodgers is going to be a Jet at some point.

While there's no clear deadline to make a deal, the 2023 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and many would infer that both sides want to get it done by then.

Soon enough, Rodgers will take his talents to the Big Apple.

