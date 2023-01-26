Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Offensive Coordinator After Broncos Stint

Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC despite Nick Caley interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after going 4-11. The Jets and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur parted ways earlier this month after two seasons.

New York interviewed a number of candidates for the position, including Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Broncos quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, among others.

The 43-year-old Hackett previously served as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Green Bay Packers (2019-21). Jets head coach Robert Saleh worked with Hackett on the Jaguars’ staff in 2015 and 2016.

With the Jets in the market for a new quarterback, Hackett’s hire will only add fuel to trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers. They worked together in Green Bay for three seasons, with Rodgers winning MVP twice in 2020 and 2021.

Last offseason, there was speculation that Rodgers would follow Hackett to Denver. That obviously didn’t happen, and the Broncos’ pairing of Hackett and Russell Wilson proved ineffective.

Rodgers wouldn’t be the first Packers star quarterback to change shades of green. Brett Favre was traded from Green Bay to New York in 2008, which cleared the way for Rodgers to start for the Packers.

The Jets went 7-10 last season while starting a trio of underwhelming quarterbacks in Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco.