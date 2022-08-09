New York Jets

Jets' Mekhi Becton Likely Out for 2022 NFL Season With Knee Injury

This is Becton's second major right knee injury in as many seasons

By Eric Mullin

Jets OL Mekhi Becton likely out for season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mekhi Becton's 2022 season appears to be over before it even had the chance to begin.

The New York Jets offensive tackle will "more than likely" miss the entire season with an avulsion fracture in his right kneecap, head coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.

Becton sustained the injury during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills in Monday's practice.

This is Becton's second major right knee injury in as many seasons. He missed the Jets' final 16 games in 2021 after undergoing surgery for a right knee injury he suffered in the season opener.

Becton was the 11th overall pick of the Jets in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie and one as a second-year pro before his season-ending injury. The Jets moved Becton from left to right tackle this training camp.

Following Becton's latest injury, the Jets and veteran free agent tackle Duane Brown have "mutual interest" in a potential deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Brown, who turns 37 later this month, earned his fifth career Pro Bowl nod as a member of the Seattle Seahawks last season.

