Jimmy Butler Trolls Grant Williams, Al Horford in Celtics-Heat Game 3

Jimmy Butler ruthlessly trolls Grant Williams, Horford in lopsided Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jimmy Butler doesn't let anything go.

The Miami Heat star got into it with Grant Williams in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals after the Boston Celtics forward started talking trash to him after a made 3-pointer in the second half.

Butler responded by scoring four buckets on Williams down the stretch to seal Miami's 111-105 victory -- and he carried that same mindset into Sunday's Game 3 in Miami.

After hitting a tough bank shot over Williams late in the second half while drawing the foul, Butler celebrated by pointing straight in Williams' direction.

Jimmy pointed at Grant Williams after this bucket 😅 pic.twitter.com/iWm0vyIakx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2023

For his part, Williams deserved credit for at least showing a little fight against Butler and the Heat in Boston's Game 2 loss. But he clearly lit a fire in Miami's All-Star, who admitted Williams' trash talk motivated him to raise his game.

"He hit a big shot, started talking to me. I like that," Butler said after Game 2. "I'm all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does."

Butler was in a trolling mood Sunday, also mocking Al Horford's timeout celebration from Game 1 after Gabe Vincent hit a 3-pointer that gave the Heat a 23-point lead.

This and then Max Strus taunting you. pic.twitter.com/eU3BLS74Ca — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 22, 2023

Al Horford gave the Heat the timeout sign after a three



Jimmy gave it right back to him 😅 pic.twitter.com/7N7H1ocrhj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 22, 2023

The Celtics needed a win in Miami to avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole, but instead, it was Butler and the Heat setting the tone -- and rubbing it in Boston's face in the process.