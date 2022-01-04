Jimmy Fallon compared to White Sox fan on "The Tonight Show" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Monday night during a bit called 'Screengrabs' on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Fallon called out sportswriter Allan Bell who claimed to find the late night show host's doppelganger in the stands at a Chicago White Sox game.
Fallon did not see the resemblance right off the bat, pun intended, but he decided to take matters into his own hands.
The comedian pulled out a guzzler helmet from behind his desk, similar to the one the fan is wearing in the photo, and struts it, along with a curly wig.
Check out this hilarious chain of tweets following the show.
Here is Bell's original tweet:
Here's what "The Tonight Show" tweeted:
And here's what the fan tweeted:
And then what the White Sox tweeted:
And finally, what Bell tweeted after seeing the show:
Fallon does not fail to entertain. With over 155,000 views over the course of hours, the lookalike assumption soared from one photo, to a late night show, to social media, landing full circle in the lap of the fan, Jake Vonesh.
Vonesh, who I assume did not plan to be featured on television at 11:35 p.m. on Monday night, is now grateful to Bell for catalyzing his TV debut.
"Thanks for submitting this," Vonesh said in a tweet to Bell on Tuesday morning. "I am speechless."