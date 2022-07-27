Jimmy G Excused From 49ers Camp Before First Team Practice

Jimmy Garoppolo was in the 49ers' building on Wednesday, but left long before practice was scheduled to begin.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters ahead of the first training camp practice that the veteran quarterback was on site to partake in his throwing program but won’t be required to partake in team drills.

“He was in this morning doing his throwing program,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think he’s still here, so he came in, did that and then got out. So I’ll stay in communication with Jimmy. We’ll keep doing that and take it one day at a time.”

Garoppolo officially received medical clearance during a team physical on Tuesday after undergoing shoulder surgery in March. He has been throwing for some time now as San Francisco eagerly awaits a trade offer for their now-former starter.

Garoppolo did not ask to leave after his throwing program on Wednesday, Shanahan said, but rather was given permission from the team.

“We’re saying go ahead, you don’t have to be here,” Shanahan said. “Like I said all yesterday, Jimmy, John and I talked for a while. We understand every part of this situation and I think both sides, each side is doing as good as we can.”

On Tuesday, general manager John Lynch stated Garoppolo has not asked for the 49ers to release him from the final year of his contract. He also said they have no plans to do so as they continue to seek a trade partner and hand the offensive reins over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

So is there a scenario where Garoppolo remains on the roster come Week 1?

Shanahan hinted that it’s not likely.

“I don’t give an absolute in anything, so yeah I’m sure I could come up with a scenario,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “But I think I said earlier that would surprise me, and I still feel that way.”

As Day 1 of practice gets underway Wednesday, it will officially be the start of the Lance era with Garoppolo off the field.