2021 MLB Postseason

John Cusack, Barstool Sports Employee Have Heated Discussion at White Sox Game

Eight Men Out actor got into confrontation with White Sox Dave outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

John Cusack, Barstool employee have heated discussion at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While the Chicago White Sox kept their season alive against the Houston Astros on Sunday, an unlikely argument took place outside Guaranteed Rate Field. 

Actor John Cusack, who was born in Illinois, was confronted by Barstool Sports employee Dave Williams. Williams, who simply goes by "White Sox Dave," addressed Cusack about flipping allegiances from the Cubs to the White Sox depending on which team is playing better.

Sports

red sox 2 hours ago

Red Sox to Play ALDS in Game 4 Monday

NFL 10 hours ago

All The Takeaways From Week 5 of NFL Action

Cusack quickly put Dave in his place, saying he grew up going to both ballparks in Chicago. In the end, the two agreed to disagree.

Cusack has been seen wearing hats for both teams, and he's not afraid to admit it. Here's what he said about the matter back in 2017:

The White Sox will send Carlos Rodón to the mound in Game 4 on Monday as they look to force a decisive Game 5.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2021 MLB PostseasonChicago CubsChicago White SoxBarstool Sportsjohn cusack
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us