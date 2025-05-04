Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is expected to return from a strained right hamstring when Boston opens its Eastern Conference finals series against the Knicks on Monday night.

No Celtics players were listed on the injury report Sunday, meaning they could be at full strength when Game 1 tips off. It’s the first time Holiday hasn’t been on the injury report since he missed the final three games of Boston’s first-round series win over Orlando in five games.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Holiday was able to “work on everything he wanted to work on” during Boston’s practice session Saturday.

One of the Celtics’ top defenders and facilitators on offense, Holiday averaged 10 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in the opening two games of the Magic series.

Also not listed on Boston’s latest report is Jaylen Brown, who has been dealing with a right knee injury that sidelined him for the Celtics’ final three regular-season games.