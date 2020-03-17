Patriots
Tom Brady

Julian Edelman’s Twitter Tribute to Tom Brady Will Pull Your Heartstrings

By Patrick Dunne

Oct 6, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) talks to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warmups prior to the PatriotsÕ game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say that no Patriot will take Tom Brady's departure harder than Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady 9 hours ago

Tom Brady 13 hours ago

Exhibit A: Edelman's tribute video he posted on Twitter Tuesday. A heartfelt montage with Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" accompanying it.

Edelman, of course, was one of TB12's favorite targets in their 10 years together as teammates - that included three of Brady and the Patriots' six Super Bowl titles. The receiver also started selling t-shirts and other merchandise recently as part of a campaign to get Brady to stay in New England.

Now, that merch will become a real collector's item.

 

