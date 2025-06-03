Karen Read trial: Defense's dog bite expert to continue cross-examination Tuesday

From accusations of perjury to inappropriate text messages, Monday was an intense start to the week in Karen Read's retrial.

On Tuesday, testimony is expected to continue exploring the markings that were found on John O'Keefe's arm after he was found unresponsive in the snow.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dr. Maria Russell was called as a witness by the defense — she's a retired doctor from California. On Tuesday, her cross-examination by the prosecution is expected to continue.

Russell analyzed O'Keefe's injuries. Here's some of what she had to say about them.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"They were inflicted as a result of a dog attack," Russell stated on the stand.

A German Shepherd named Chloe was living at the Albert house at the time.

A former Canton police officer called by Karen Read's defense got into a heated exchange with one of the lawyers in court as he accused her of changing her testimony since speaking to federal investigators. We ask our experts what they thought of the exchanges, if she met the definition of a hostile witness and about Read's claim she's part of a "blue wall of silence." Plus, how the jury reacted to a dog bite expert from the first trial and, after childhood friend of Michael Proctor's takes the stand, our experts weigh in on whether the defense will — or should — call the disgraced former trooper at all.

Russell has seen several deaths from car crashes and has treated about 1,000 crash patients. She also has treated around 500 dog bite wounds. However, she has never been called to testify in a trial as a dog bite expert.

In fact, the reason the defense called her on this case is because Russell reached out to someone at the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, who knew a member of the defense team, after reading about the case in an article.

She believed she was one of the best qualified people in the country to weigh in on the case.

Her testimony came after the court heard demeaning and insulting text messages about Read sent by former Mass. State Police trooper Michael Proctor. The defense tried to use the texts to show that the investigation was bias from the start. Proctor has since been fired.

Inappropriate text messages from lead investigator Michael Proctor were the topic of testimony Monday.

Former Canton police officer Kelly Dever was also called to the stand. She worked on the force at the time of O'Keefe's death.

When she was first interviewed in 2023, she told investigators that she saw Canton's police chief and ATF agent Brian Higgins go into the sally port where Read's SUV was impounded for a "wildly long time".

However, Dever on the stand said that she was mistaken and misremembered, and told the defense before the trial and claimed they "threatened" her.

"They became very aggressive, raised their voices," Dever said. " The one word I can definitely remember is they said they would charge me with perjury."

"We just wanted her to repeat what she told other law enforcement agencies under penalty of perjury," Read sad.

Russell is expected to return to the stand Tuesday morning to start what is expected to be a full day of testimony.