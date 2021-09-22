Kate Scott Named New Sixers Play-By-Play Broadcaster on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Kate Scott named new Sixers play-by-play broadcaster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The new voice of the Philadelphia 76ers' broadcast booth has arrived: NBC Sports Philadelphia has named Kate Scott as its next Sixers play-by-play broadcaster.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Scott, a California native and sports media veteran, will lead our network's Sixers coverage alongside analyst Alaa Abdelnaby and follow in the footsteps of the legendary Marc Zumoff, who retired after the 2020-21 NBA season.

"Being the voice of the 76ers is a dream come true," Scott said. "As a kid playing hoops alone in my driveway, I actually used to imagine I was Allen Iverson; the clock would wind down in my head, people would scream, 'You're too small! You don't belong!' But I'd fade away, hit the shot, and the crowd in my mind would go wild.

"To now get the opportunity to be the voice of that team is incredible, and I look forward to earning the respect and trust of the phenomenal city of Philadelphia, and 76ers fans everywhere, one call and one game at a time."

Scott becomes just the second female named to a full-time play-by-play NBA announcer position.

Scott has served in several groundbreaking roles as a play-by-play announcer covering premier sports leagues, conferences and events. Most recently, she became the first woman to call Olympic men’s basketball as part of NBC Sports’ coverage of Tokyo 2020, where she covered both men’s and women’s games.

In March 2021, Scott became the first woman to call a Golden State Warriors game on radio, as part of an all-female broadcast team, and was the play-by-play announcer for the first all-female NHL telecast in the U.S., which was on NBCSN in February 2020. Scott also became the first woman to call football for Pac-12 Networks in 2017, as well as the first to call an NFL game on radio in 2016.

"Kate is a preeminent play-by-play announcer who has called games at the highest levels and on the biggest stages, all while breaking barriers and making history," NBC Sports Philadelphia President and General Manager Brian Monihan said. "We are pleased to have her bring her skill, experience and passion to our already talented team covering the 76ers and Philadelphia sports. Kate and Alaa will surely bring fans a great experience for every game on NBC Sports Philadelphia."

"Kate's energy, passion and tremendous knowledge of the game of basketball made her the ideal candidate to usher in a new era of 76ers basketball on NBC Sports Philadelphia," Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. "We're thrilled that she'll call our city home and look forward to the lasting connections and memories she'll make with the best fans in sports. Kate and Alaa are a dynamic broadcast pairing that 76ers fans will enjoy watching on the call this season and beyond."

The Sixers open the preseason on Oct. 4 on the road against the Toronto Raptors, and they open the regular season Oct. 20 on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. You can find the Sixers' full schedule here.