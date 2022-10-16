Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Pickett took a big hit and immediately exited the game

By Logan Reardon

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field.

The injury occurred when Bucs linebacker Devin White sacked the first-year QB, which sent him into concussion protocol. Pickett was initially questionable to return but was later ruled out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After an ugly 38-3 loss in his first career start against the Buffalo Bills last week, Pickett showed improvement before getting injured. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, which was the first passing score of his career.

Sports

Patriots 46 mins ago

WATCH: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton's First NFL Touchdown

Tom Brady 59 mins ago

WATCH: Tom Brady Screams at Offensive Line After Awful First Half Vs. Steelers

When Pickett left the game, the Steelers led 13-12 over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

This article tagged under:

Pittsburgh SteelersNFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us