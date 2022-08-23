Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Are Over as Nets Announce He's Staying

Kevin Durant tried to leave the Nets earlier this summer, but on Tuesday the two parties announced the superstar forward is remaining in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement Tuesday morning saying that Durant and the team "have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Durant requested a trade in late June, and he reportedly made an ultimatum to ownership in July that involved trading him or firing both Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly announced his commitment to Nash and Marks shortly after those reports surfaced. 

The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat were among the teams most often linked to Durant in rumors and speculation over the last month-and-a-half. However, trade talks between these teams and the Nets was "non-existent" of late, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.

Durant had almost no leverage in this situation. He has four years left on his $198 million contract extension, one that includes zero player or team options.

The Nets do have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference, at least on paper, highlighted by Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

