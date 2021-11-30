Kevin Porter Jr. loses first NBA triple-double after stat adjustment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. recorded his first NBA triple-double on Monday night.

Until he didn't.

The third-year pro had 11 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the late stages of Houston's 102-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, needing just one more rebound to record his first career triple-double.

OKC's Theo Maledon missed a 3-point attempt with under 90 seconds remaining, and rookie big man Alperen Sengun tapped the miss back to his Rockets teammates. Jae'Sean Tate and Josh Christopher both left the ball alone so that Porter Jr. could swoop in for his 10th and final board.

Get yourself some teammates like these guys 😂@Kevinporterjr records his first career triple-double after this rebound! pic.twitter.com/4a92roz7rl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 30, 2021

It was a nice moment for a Rockets franchise that hasn't had many of them over the past year.

Unfortunately, that nice moment, along with Porter Jr.'s triple-double, only lasted for about 24 hours.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday night that, following a review, Porter Jr.'s 10th rebound will instead be credited to Sengun as a controlled tip.

After review, league confirms Kevin Porter Jr's 10th rebound last night -- with ~1:00 left to clinch Porter's triple-double -- will instead be credited to Alperen Sengun as a controlled tip. Sengun + teammates were trying to help Porter get the triple-double. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 1, 2021

Ouch. The league couldn't have just let that one be?

Porter Jr. will have to chance to get his first triple-double again when the Rockets face the Thunder for a second straight game on Thursday, this time in Oklahoma City.