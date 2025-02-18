Kids hit the slopes in Worcester with USA Luge team

A large group of kids and their parents spent their Presidents Day off from school and on the slopes of the EcoTarium in Worcester, Massachusetts, with the USA Luge team.

The lugers were on their sleds going down the snowy, hilly course built up from the storm a couple days ago. The kids were getting the full Norton Luge Challenge experience.

"We've been able to build this track here, on a day like today, and community day, and it's just a wonderful opportunity for everybody," said Gordy Sheer of USA Luge.

Kids grabbed plastic sleds and helmets, hitting the slopes for free for six hours. The event ran from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Our crews captured the excitement with the help of the international medalists and coaches.

"It's bringing together two things we love: STEM education, as well as love for the sport of luge," said Melanie Bonsu, a community relations manager with Norton Saint-Gobain.

There was also ice cream at the event throughout the day.