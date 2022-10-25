Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker

It was the first ejection of Thompson's career

By Taylor Wirth

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thompson continued jawing with Booker and received his second technical foul and subsequent ejection just one minute later. 

The ejection was the first of Thompson's career and came at an inopportune time against one of the Western Conference's best teams. 

Sports

NFL trade deadline 58 mins ago

Will the Patriots Trade Mac Jones? NFL GM Thinks So

Patriots 2 hours ago

Bailey Zappe's Comment About Patriots' Play-Calling Adds to Quarterback Intrigue

Thompson's absence certainly will be felt, with the Warriors down by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsPhoenix SunsKlay Thompson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us