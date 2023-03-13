NBA

Klay Thompson Erupts for 33 Points, Eight 3-Pointers in First Half Vs. Suns

It was vintage Klay at Chase Center on Monday

By Ali Thanawalla

Klay Thompson was on a mission in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Chase Center and he wasn't going to be stopped.

The Warriors star finished the first half with a scorching 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 8 of 12 from behind the 3-point line, fueling Golden State's 75-58 lead over Phoenix at the break.

When Thompson gets into one these "Game 6 Klay' zone, it's impossible to stop him. And the Suns had no chance. Just look at the final 3-pointer of the half. Devin Booker defended him well and the five-time NBA All-Star still hit a contested shot.

Thompson entered Monday's game averaging 22.0 points per game this season and 25.1 points in the 27 games since the calendar turned to 2023. Both of those numbers will tick up slightly after his latest performance, no matter what he does against the Suns in the second half.

This is the Thompson the Warriors are going to need heading into the NBA playoffs.

