Klay Thompson Not Pleased With Celtics Crowd's Draymond Green Chants

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson didn't take kindly to the behavior of Boston Celtics fans during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

By Jake Levin

Won't somebody please think of the children?

That was the message from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson following Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, after which he chided Boston Celtics fans for chanting f-bombs in the direction of Draymond Green throughout the contest.

"We've played in front of rude people before," Thompson said. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston."

It should be noted that Green, during his postgame press conference, dropped some vulgar language of his own with his son right alongside him:

Thompson said that the chanting from Boston fans was a nonfactor in the game, but the Warriors guard had his best game of the series so far with 25 points -- after combining for just 26 over the first two games of the Finals. His efforts still weren't enough, especially with Green having three times as many personal fouls as points.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't appear to be fond of Celtics' fans conduct towards Green, either. 

Nevertheless, a series which began with no real bad blood between the teams now has plenty of juice -- with Game 4 right back at TD Garden on Friday night.

