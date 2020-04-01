Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s Book ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’ Released

"We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post

Kobe Bryant promotes his book
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BN

The latest installment in Kobe Bryant's "The Wizenard" book series was released on Tuesday, the late NBA player's widow revealed in an Instagram post, NBC News reports.

"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption. The same post was shared on Kobe Bryant's Instagram account.

"The Wizenard Series: Season One" is a supernatural young adult novel that follows Reggie, a basketball player hoping to become the best. But the gym he trains at is "working against him in magical ways," a description of the book reads on Bryant's Granity Studios website.

The book is a follow-up to "The Wizenard Series: Training Camp," which became a New York Times bestseller.

Sports

Boston Marathon 2 hours ago

Boston Marathon to Offer Refunds to Athletes Who Can’t Make Postponed Race

tennis 6 hours ago

Wimbledon Canceled for 1st Time Since World War II

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantLos Angeles Lakers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us