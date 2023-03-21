Kyrie Irving Appears to Not Take Dillon Brooks' Jersey in Postgame Swap

Kyrie appears to not take Dillon Brooks' jersey in postgame swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jersey swaps have to include two players -- but that was not the case for Dillon Brooks.

After the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-108 on Monday, Brooks and Kyrie Irving met and exchanged a handshake and hug. The two took off their jerseys and appeared ready for an exchange, but Brooks ended up with two jerseys: Irving's and his own.

Dillon Brooks tried to do a jersey swap with Kyrie, but Kyrie wouldn’t take his jersey 😭 pic.twitter.com/laewo5bunK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 21, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After handing off his Mavericks jersey, Irving went over to his right to meet with Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Brooks briefly lifted his head in Irving's direction, then walked past him.

Irving explained what happened in his postgame press conference, saying it wasn't intentional.

"I saw that after the game. I'll probably get it next time. Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise."

Brooks said after the moment that he'd sign Irving's jersey himself and put it on his wall, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

If Irving does want a Brooks jersey next time, it will have to wait until a potential playoff series this year or during the 2023-24 campaign as Monday's game was the last between the two teams in the current regular season.