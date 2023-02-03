soccer

LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo Misses Barcelona Transfer by 18 Seconds

FIFA confirmed on Friday the transfer would not happen

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Eighteen has just become Julian Araujo's most-hated number.

It seemed like LA Galaxy and Barcelona had finalized the transfer of the 21-year-old right back from MLS to La Liga, which reportedly would've been for four million euros. But despite agreeing to personal terms and receiving MLS approval for the deal, a computer malfunction seemingly jeopardized the move.

A FIFA spokesperson on Friday confirmed the organization would not allow the deal to go through.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany, a "system error" on their end caused the club to miss the midnight deadline to file the necessary paperwork -- by 18 seconds.

The window had closed on Jan. 31, but Barcelona held out hope that FIFA's review of the situation could see the deal materialize after all.

Araujo, 21, would've started with Barcelona's B team for further development before breaking into the senior squad. Barcelona allowed Hector Bellerin to leave on a permanent deal to Sporting CP, with Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Ronaldo Araujo as the main options in that position now.

Sports

Boston Red Sox 3 hours ago

Red Sox Trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox for RHP Theo Denlinger

Kyrie Irving 3 hours ago

NBA Twitter Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Guard's Reported Trade Request

With the window shut, there is still a chance for Araujo to get the desired move. The two clubs would have to arrange for the deal to be a summer transfer instead, with Araujo needing to sign a pre-contract arrival so that he'd become a Barcelona player as soon as the next window opens sometime in early June.

This article tagged under:

soccerBarcelonaMLSLA Galaxy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us