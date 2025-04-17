Rams to make 2025 NFL Draft picks from LAFD Air Operations fire station

The Los Angeles Rams will honor first responders with a draft day home like no other.

The team will make the selections from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations base in Van Nuys to honor the first responders who fought the deadly January wildfires.

"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."

LAFD Air Operations will remain fully operational during the event.

The team released a video featuring coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead arriving at the fire station in the San Fernando Valley was posted on the Rams' social media platforms. The team is working with Zillow to renovate the LAFD Air Operation's recreation room to make it a more comfortable place for firefighters to rest between callouts during 24-hour shifts.

The first night of the NFL draft is April 24. On the morning of the draft's second day, the Rams will welcome first responders from throughout the region who helped stop the devastating fires.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for their unwavering support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and our wildfire-impacted communities," said Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva. "Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season. The Rams' generosity—renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters—demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve. We look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event."

The Rams have the No. 26 overall pick in the first round. They have eight total picks, including selections in rounds 3, 4, and 6.

All three days of the 2025 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, including two nights of primetime coverage on April 24 and 25.