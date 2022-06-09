LeBron James

LeBron James Wants to Own an NBA Team in Las Vegas

James, who recently reached billionaire status, is already a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC

By Eric Mullin

At age 37, LeBron James is still one of the NBA's best players.

But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has already started thinking about his post-playing days, and he has some big aspirations for them.

In a teaser clip of an upcoming new episode of Uninterrupted's "The Shop," James revealed he wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

"I want to buy a team, for sure," James said.

"I want a team in Vegas. Yeah, I want the team in Vegas."

James, who recently reached billionaire status, is already a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. The three-time champion has long said he wants to own an NBA team, and now it appears he's zeroed in on a potential expansion franchise in Sin City.

Back in February, The Ringer's Bill Simmons shared he had "intel" regarding NBA expansion and said he believed Seattle and Las Vegas would both get teams at some point. Simmons also predicted James would be part of the ownership group in Vegas.

While commissioner Adam Silver recently denied any current expansion talks, he conceded Vegas would "no doubt" be on the list of potential sites once they do start discussing it.

And Silver now knows of at least one interested buyer.

