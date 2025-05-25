Lando Norris holds off Charles Leclerc to win the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris put together a flawless weekend in Monte Carlo.

Following his track record qualifying lap on Saturday, the McLaren driver held off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the sixth career Formula One victory for the 25-year-old Norris, but his first at the iconic Circuit de Monaco.

There was some doubt in the closing laps after Norris appeared to be cruising. Leclerc, who was born and raised in Monaco and won there last year, closed the gap to Norris as Max Verstappen stayed out to lead on older tires. The Ferrari stayed within one second of the McLaren for over a dozen laps before Verstappen finally pitted, handing Norris the lead as he drove off to win by more than three seconds.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded out the podium behind Norris and Leclerc. The rest of the top-10 was filled by Verstappen (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), Esteban Ocon (Haas), Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), Alex Albon (Williams) and Carlos Sainz (Williams).

There was an added twist at the 3.337-kilometer narrow street course this year, with each driver required to make two pit stops throughout the race. The usual rule requires drivers to change tires once per race, but the lack of overtaking in Monaco led to the change this year.

Norris, who hadn't won since the season opener in Australia two months ago, is the first McLaren driver to win in Monaco since Hamilton in 2008.

Piastri now leads the championship over Norris by just three points, followed by Verstappen (25 points back), George Russell (62 points back) and Leclerc (82 points back).

The F1 season continues next weekend in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, the ninth of 24 races this year.