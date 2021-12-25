LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant for First on All-Time Christmas Scoring List

LeBron passes Kobe for first on all-time Christmas scoring list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You can now add Christmas King to the resume of one of basketball's greats.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for first place on the NBA's all-time Christmas scoring list.

The four-time NBA champion entered the game against the Brooklyn Nets needing just 13 points to pass Bryant for first place. With James' completed free-throw in the second quarter, he hit 396 career points on Christmas Day, surpassing Bryant's mark of 395.

Christmas King 👑@KingJames becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day, passing Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MAaa3s3IfG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2021

He is also now tied with Bryant for the most appearances on Christmas with 16. It's the 15th season in a row that James has played on the holiday.

The Lakers star forward has had some memorable performances on the 25th of December. In his rookie season, James battled with Tracy McGrady in an overtime clash loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Orlando Magic. James finished with 34 points while McGrady had a 41-point, 11-assist double-double.

In his first season in Miami, James posted 37 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the first time the two teams had met since their battle in 2011 NBA Finals. He's had one triple-double on Christmas, coming in 2010 in a matchup with the Lakers.

First place on the all-time Christmas list is likely a record that won't be broken any time soon, with more Christmas games in James' future.