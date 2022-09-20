LeBron James

LeBron James Shares New Bold Look on Instagram

James left fans wondering if he finally cut his hair after posting a pic where he appears bald

By Marsha Green

The King is finally embracing his role as an NBA elder, or is he?

Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA legend LeBron James set the basketball world ablaze after posting this picture on his Instagram story that has since gone viral:

LeBron James added a now viral image where he appears to be bald to his Instagram story.

The 37-year-old left fans wondering if he finally cut his hair after posting a pic where he appears bald. But the blurry edges around his head may prove that it is all social media tricks. Even former NBA player Evan Turner wasn't quick to believe that the four-time champ finally let go of his hair.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

James has been the butt of hairline jokes across the league for many years, but that doesn't stop the basketball veteran from balling out almost 20 years after his debut. 

James finished the 2021-22 NBA season averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Over the offseason, he agreed to an extension with the Lakers and is now under contract with the team until at least the summer of 2024.

Sports

soccer 11 mins ago

Listen to ‘Fútbol y Soccer,' Our New Podcast Previewing the World Cup

La Liga 24 mins ago

Atlético Madrid Denounces Racist Chants Against Vinícius Junior

With Lakers media day set for Sunday, we should soon find out if King James truly shaved his head.

This article tagged under:

LeBron JamesNBALos Angeles Lakers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us