Legendary Bruins Goaltender Retiring

After attempting a comeback from hip surgery, goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement from the Bruins yesterday

By John Moroney and Evan Ringle

Tukka Rask, goaltender for the Bruins of the last 15 years, announced his retirement yesterday.

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins leaves the ice following shaking hand with the New York Islanders after Game Six of the Second Round of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Nassau Coliseum on June 09, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Bruins 6-2 to move on to the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The decision comes after a recent hip surgery Rask had. Since the operation the Finnish athlete has played four games with the Bruins. But during his recovery and rehabilitation, Rask made the decision it was best for himself and his team to leave.

"Over these last few weeks, I've realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve. Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey," Rask said in a statement.

The Bruins are the only team Rask has ever played with in the NHL since he joined in 2006. Rask is consistently considered one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, and was with them for their 2011 triumph in the Stanley Cup Championship.

Towards the end of his statement, Rask spoke about his love and appreciation for his Bruins teammates and staff.

"I've never wanted to play for any other team. I'm so proud to have worn the Spoked-B for my entire career and wouldn't have had it any other way."

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsBruinsTuukka Raskbruins goalieRask Retiring
